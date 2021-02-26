Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

