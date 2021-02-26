Wedbush Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 63,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.