Wedbush Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

