Wealthquest Corp Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,974. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

