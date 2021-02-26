Wealthquest Corp Invests $411,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of POCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

