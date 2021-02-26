Wealthquest Corp Has $453,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,022.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,933.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,709.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

