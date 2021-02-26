Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

