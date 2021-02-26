Wealthquest Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $214.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

