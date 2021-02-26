Wealthquest Corp Acquires 16,604 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

SPAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. 33,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $31.39.

