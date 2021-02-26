WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.20.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
