WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.20.

WCM Global Growth Company Profile

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

