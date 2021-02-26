WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $113.02 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00039014 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,736,084 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,926,346 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

