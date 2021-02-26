wave edu coin Price Hits $0.0009 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 82% higher against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $133,114.53 and $89.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

