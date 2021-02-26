Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Increased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $246.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

