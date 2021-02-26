Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after buying an additional 320,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.65. 46,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,106. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

