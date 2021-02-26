Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 22.6%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) were down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 2,782,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 733,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

