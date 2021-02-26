Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 19,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,344. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

