Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.48 ($46.45).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €36.97 ($43.49) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

