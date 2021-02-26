WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021 // Comments off

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.01.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Dividend History for WAM Leaders (ASX:WLE)

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.