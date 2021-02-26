WAM Capital Limited (WAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on June 6th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 34.22 and a current ratio of 34.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.86.

In other WAM Capital news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 80,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,619.02 ($119,013.58).

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

