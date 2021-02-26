Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Alternative Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Alternative Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.