Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 315,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.