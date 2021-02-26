Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 13.6% Higher

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 161,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 557,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$22.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.

Walker River Resources Company Profile (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 132 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

