W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

