Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.15. Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 40,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.03.

About Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.