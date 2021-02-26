Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.22. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 129,946 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

