Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $233.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

