Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 245,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

