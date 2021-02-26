Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

