Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCMMF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

