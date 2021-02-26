Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS VCMMF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
Vocus Group Company Profile
