Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.
Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,567. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.41.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
