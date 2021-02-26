Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,567. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.