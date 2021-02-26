Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

VTRU stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,079,000. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

