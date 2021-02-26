Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 559,555 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGZ. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

