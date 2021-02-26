Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 559,555 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGZ. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.
Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.
