Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Vista Gold stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,621. The company has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

