Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,520. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $263.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

