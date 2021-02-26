Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) (VRT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on April 14th

Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) (ASX:VRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.

About Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. The company provides fertility clinics and diagnostics and pathology, as well as day hospital services.

