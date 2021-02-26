Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $503,546.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

VIR opened at $64.11 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.