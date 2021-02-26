VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0018 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Wee Chen acquired 870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,250.00 ($46,607.14).

VIP Gloves Limited, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells nitrile disposable gloves in Malaysia and internationally. Its nitrile disposable gloves are used in medical and healthcare, food and beverages, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Voltage IP Limited and changed its name to VIP Gloves Limited in November 2018.

