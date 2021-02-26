Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

VKTX stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

