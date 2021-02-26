Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

