Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $27.53 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

