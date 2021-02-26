Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.