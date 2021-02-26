Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

KBH stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.