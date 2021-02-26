Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

