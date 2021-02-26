Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,983 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.