Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

VCTR stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.