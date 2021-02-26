Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 526,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,172,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 378,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

BE opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.