Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

