Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 117,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CRNX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.