Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,455 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

