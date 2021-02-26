Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Brink’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in The Brink’s by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BCO opened at $76.97 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

